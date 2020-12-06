'Very frustrating': Children react to last weekend of playgrounds open in San Francisco ahead of shutdown

Unless something changes, today was the last Saturday of outdoor dining of 2020 in San Francisco.
"The last Hurrah," said San Francisco resident, Amun Tumber.
Tumber's family heard the news and decided to go on a San Francisco food tour.
"The ferry building, walked to North Beach and we will end up in the Mission," said Tumber.
In North Beach almost every outdoor seat was taken. Natale Cardamone the General Manager at Tony's Pizzeria says the generosity of people leaving bigger tips than usual is what's giving them hope as they plan to survive past January 4 when the restrictions are scheduled to end.
"This is going to be another big hit for us especially after we invested so much money, time and effort to do all this. Including the parkets," said Cardamone.
Many parents and children in San Franciscan were also struggling with the thought of a second stay-at-home order which mean: no playgrounds.
"First of all, school very frustrated and now I hear I can't even come and bring my kid to the park. Very frustrated," said parent, David Penney.
"It's devastating because I think they still remember how it was before things opened up," said parent Sarah Kliban.
It's even harder to break the news to the little one.
"I think is very sad," responded 6-year-old Erly Penney.
"Well I think it's a bummer but at least I'll have my skateboard," said 8 year old, Antonella Germano.
"Very, very frustrating. It's really upsetting that I have to wait all the way until 2021 just to be able to play in a playground again," said 7-year-old, Benjamin Kliban.
Phil Ginsburg is the General Manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. Ginsburg is concerned about the long term effects more closures will have on children.
"Children who don't get time in a playground that's gone forever. That impacts their social development, their ability to problem solve, their creativity. This has been a really hard year for kids and I would like to see us prioritize them when it comes to trade off like this," said Ginsburg.
Ginsburg questions the state's decision.
Luz Pena: "Are you hoping the state revisits this?"
Phil Ginsburg: "I do hope the state revisits this. I think in Southern California there are a number of legislative leaders who've asked the state to revisit this. I know there are local elected officials who hope this is revisited. We need to continue to prioritize the health and welfare of our states children."
