Here's what will close under a stay-at-home order in the Bay Area

The new stay-at-home restrictions go into effect when a region's ICU capacity drops below 15%. The state is broken into five regions: Northern California, Greater Sacramento, Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.
As things stand, the Bay Area is projected to reach that 15% threshold by mid-December. When that happens the entire region will have to close more businesses and enter a stay-at-home order similar to the one we had in March (with a few key exceptions).
Here's what would need to change:
- Restaurants would close to both indoor and outdoor dining. They could only do takeout or delivery.
- Bars and wineries have to close (indoor and outdoor)
- Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and other personal care services have to close
- All retail stores can stay open, but must drop capacity to 20%
- Private gatherings of any size will be prohibited
Schools that have already received a waiver to reopen can stay open. All "critical infrastructure" can remain open, as well.
The new restrictions will be in place for at least three weeks, then reassessed weekly based on ICU capacity.
Additionally, all non-essential travel is "temporarily restricted statewide," effective immediately and regardless of whether your county is under a stay-at-home order. Hotels and motels are now restricted to only guests traveling for an "essential" reason.
The Bay Area includes Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties, according to the state. (See the bottom of this story for a county-by-county breakdown of the regions.)
As of Thursday, no regions of the state have dropped below 15% ICU capacity, which means the four-tier color-coded system is still in place.
When it comes to enforcement, the state is largely leaving it to the local level. However, Newsom said there would be consequences for any uncooperative counties.
"If you're unwilling to adopt the protocols to support the mitigation and the reduction of the spread of this disease, we're happy to redirect those dollars to counties that feel differently," the governor said.
Here's how the state is broken down into five regions:
- Northern California: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity
- Bay Area: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma
- Greater Sacramento: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba
- San Joaquin Valley: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne
- Southern California: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura
