'A gift and a curse': SF businesses, residents brace for 5 weeks of stay-at-home order

Friday, many rushed to the hair salon, gyms and restaurants to enjoy the last days before the new shelter order begins.
"How busy has it been today? It's been super busy. I think people are preparing," said Bob Farina, a Marina supermarket cashier.
One of those preparing is San Francisco resident, Michael Duranceau.
"I'm just stocking up before Sunday, basics. Bread, eggs but not like back in March. I did a lot more back in March," said Duranceau.
The stay-at-home order comes as the city's public health director projects we could run out of ICU beds by Dec. 26.
"If we wait one or two more weeks to have these restrictions placed on us, it would just mean our numbers would be higher and harder to bring down," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
Under the order, all retail stores can stay open, but must drop capacity to 20%. Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and other personal care services will have to close.
"It's a very tough time," said Simply Cut's owner Cliff Hong.
It's devastating news for many business owners who are holding on by a thread as they plan how to survive the next five weeks.
"At least about 25 people calling for appointments for tomorrow," said Hong.
Indoor and outdoor dining will not be permitted. Restaurants will only be permitted to do delivery or take out.
"It's a gift and a curse. We knew that it was coming, but the most difficult part was not knowing when it was, and there was a lot of anxiety around that," said Adam Rosebum, Caswell's co-owners.
These restrictions will last until Jan. 4 2021. Some say they needed more time to prepare.
"I have limitations on how I can access different places and it just seems like a quick notification," said San Francisco resident, Helen Pelzman.
