Ice skaters decked out in beach attire compete in San Francisco's annual Polar Bear Plunge

They were competing in the the "Polar Bear Skate."
While most are familiar with polar plunges, brave skaters dipped into chilly winter waters in their bathing suits or some other wacky beach attire for charity and some fun. It's worth mentioning that the forecast calls for a high of only 50 in the City by the Bay on this first day of 2022.
The winner, Joe Huston from San Francisco, celebrated his first victory after taking part in the contest for the past three years.
Prizes were awarded on theme, originality and overall appearance.
For a more traditional polar experience, the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District can ring in the new year polar bear style slide into an ice-cold pool at the 4444 East Ave. swimming facility from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8.
Survivors will be treated to a cup of hot cocoa. Participants must be at least 48 inches tall to participate. Registration is required.
To find out about more upcoming teeth-chattering events, Special Olympics Northern California has announced there are expected to be 2022 Polar Plunge events at multiple locations in February and March. Click here for more info.