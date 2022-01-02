bay area events

Ice skaters decked out in beach attire compete in San Francisco's annual Polar Bear Plunge

EMBED <>More Videos

Ice skaters in swimwear compete in SF's annual Polar Bear Plunge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Skaters, some with a different look, took to the ice at Union Square in San Francisco Saturday.

They were competing in the the "Polar Bear Skate."

While most are familiar with polar plunges, brave skaters dipped into chilly winter waters in their bathing suits or some other wacky beach attire for charity and some fun. It's worth mentioning that the forecast calls for a high of only 50 in the City by the Bay on this first day of 2022.

The winner, Joe Huston from San Francisco, celebrated his first victory after taking part in the contest for the past three years.

Prizes were awarded on theme, originality and overall appearance.

For a more traditional polar experience, the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District can ring in the new year polar bear style slide into an ice-cold pool at the 4444 East Ave. swimming facility from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8.

Survivors will be treated to a cup of hot cocoa. Participants must be at least 48 inches tall to participate. Registration is required.

To find out about more upcoming teeth-chattering events, Special Olympics Northern California has announced there are expected to be 2022 Polar Plunge events at multiple locations in February and March. Click here for more info.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscounion squarecharityholidayeventsnew year's daybay area events
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
BAY AREA EVENTS
People opting out of Bay Area NYE plans as COVID concerns grow
WATCH: Celebrate the new year with this NYE fireworks show in SF
Omicron variant hitting holiday parties around the Bay Area
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
TOP STORIES
How to recycle food scraps with CA's new composting law
School districts offering COVID tests before classes resume
New California laws taking effect on Jan. 1
Tolls increase by $1 on most bridges in Bay Area
Person shot while attemping to aid robbery victim at Concord mall
French Bulldog 'violently robbed' from owner in SF, police say
Rose Parade proceeds despite COVID-19 surge
Show More
Subdued New Year's Eve celebrations in San Francisco
Thousands celebrate New Year at CA's Great America's Winter Fest
Year-in-review: The biggest stories of 2021
Bay Area remembers Betty White, actress and animal advocate
COVID-19 updates: SF Unified to offer rapid testing to students
More TOP STORIES News