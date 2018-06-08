San Francisco police seek man accused of killing wife

San Francisco police are searching for 43-year-old Robert Riley, who is a suspect in his wife's shooting death on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in San Francisco's Excelsior district, and now police have identified the suspect as the victim's husband.

Officials are asking for the public's help in locating 43-year-old Robert Riley.

RELATED: Woman dies after shooting in San Francisco

They say he was last seen fleeing the scene at 11:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Mission Street in a White Chrysler 300, license plate 7UAB831. Riley also goes by the name "Chui Chekele Riley." Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at SFPD Department of Operations Center (DOC) at (415) 553-1071. Information can also be provided via the SFPD 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or by using Text-a-Tip. You can text TIP411 and begin the message by SFPD. Texters may remain anonymous.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingSFPDpolicesearchMission DistrictSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman dies after shooting in SF's Mission Terrace neighborhood
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
More News