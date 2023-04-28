1 injured following shooting in San Francisco, police say; 1 detained

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is injured after a shooting in San Francisco Thursday evening, police said.

Police say the incident happened at around 6:33 p.m. at a business on the 800 block of Market Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

One person possibly involved in the shooting has been detained, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.