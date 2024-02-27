MAP: Macy's, Nordstrom among notable SF Union Square area store closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The iconic Macy's store is the latest retailer to join a long list of companies who have decided to close their San Francisco storefronts specifically near the Union Square area.

This news comes after Nordstrom announced last year that it, too, would be shuttering its flagship store at 865 Market St. due to declining sales.

Another hit to the city came last June, when Westfield announced plans to give up its mall along Market Street that at 1.2 million square feet is the largest shopping center in the city.

According to The San Francisco Standard, a total of 20 retailers have closed or announced closures in the Union Square area since 2020.

Mayor London Breed has addressed these closures saying, "It's so important we continue to make law changes at local and state levels, and that we reform our tax laws to recruit and retain businesses."

