SF parking meter hours to extend under new proposal: Here's why

A big change is coming to parking meters in San Francisco. A new proposal would extend meter hours and take away free Sundays.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A big change is coming to parking meters in San Francisco.

A new proposal would extend meter hours to 10 p.m. and take away free Sundays.

Currently, drivers mostly pay the meters from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

VIDEO: 25% fewer Muni buses possible as SFMTA faces potential $214 million deficit

The schedule has been in place since the 1950s.

There's no time frame for the plan to roll out.

The higher costs will help fund Muni's predicted deficit of $214 million by 2026.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live