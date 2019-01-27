SFPD investigating possible 'swatting' incident involving tech leader

EMBED </>More Videos

A possible swatting incident involving a tech leader in San Francisco may be the second case in less than a month in the Bay Area. Swatting is when someone makes a false report of a crime and police show-up to the unsuspecting person's home. (KGO-TV)

Katie Utehs
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A possible swatting incident involving a tech leader in San Francisco may be the second case in less than a month in the Bay Area. Swatting is when someone makes a false report of a crime and police show-up to the unsuspecting person's home.

Early Saturday morning San Francisco Police responded to a serious call reports of gunshots inside a home.

"Advised, he says he has two kids in the house and he's saying he's going to shoot the children," the police dispatcher can be heard telling responding officers.

RELATED: Palo Alto police say person who made 'swatting' call could face criminal charges and civil liability

Once in the Mission area neighborhood you can then hear the first signs that the call might have been a false report.

"Just show fire posted up right now at Fair Oaks and 23rd for the time being until we figure this out," says an officer calmly.

Jeff Contaldo lives in the neighborhood, but slept through the police activity around 12:45 a.m. His wife received a text from a friend asking if everything was okay.

"The one neighbor I spoke to said it was like a swatting thing," said Contaldo.

Swatting is a form of harassment where a false call of a crime is made to prompts a large police response. Victims are unsuspecting and often surprised when police show-up at their door.

RELATED: Hercules family falls victim to terrifying swatting prank

The homeowner on Fair Oaks Street allowed police inside. Officers determined there was no emergency.

"I know these guys are someone big in the tech world," said Contaldo about his neighbors.

When ABC7 News Reporter Katie Utehs approached the home seeking comment a private security guard turned her away. He made a phone call, then told her there was no comment on the incident.

Neighbors were surprised to learn of the incident.

"Horrible, definitely. I've been living here for six years it's always been really, really quiet. So I'm surprised to hear that for sure," said Manuela Zavattaro, neighbor.

On January 9, Palo Alto Police got a similar call.

RELATED: Los Angeles police say Adam Levine victim of 'swatting' following child abuse allegations

"The male caller stated that he had just shot his wife in their home, he had the kids tied up, there were pipe bombs everywhere, and if police responded that he would harm the police if they came to help," said Janine De La Vega, Public Affairs Manager Palo Alto Police Department.

The Palo Alto Daily Posts reports the victim in that incident was a Facebook cyber security executive.

Swatting is more than just a prank police say callers could face criminal and civil charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
swattingpolice911 callSFPDcrimeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Palo Alto police say person who made 'swatting' call could face criminal charges and civil liability
Hercules family falls victim to terrifying swatting prank
Adam Levine victim of alleged 'swatting' following child abuse allegations
Top Stories
Kamala Harris kicks off presidential campaign with Oakland rally
Suspected driver arrested after 14-year-old Oakland boy dragged in hit-and-run
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Hawaiian Airlines plane diverted to SFO after flight attendant dies
Coach Kerr hits 300 career wins in Boston
Accuweather Forecast: Hazy sunshine and mild temperatures
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
Show More
9 arrested for 'die-in' protest at Rockefeller Center ice skating rink
Felon serving life sentence escapes from prison
Steve Martin makes cameo on 'SNL' as a 'poor helpless' Roger Stone
Klay Thompson just wants some "chowdah" after win in Boston
Warriors win 10th straight, beat Celtics 115-111
More News