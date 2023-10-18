San Francisco Unified School District, service workers reach tentative agreement to avert strike

The San Francisco Unified School District announced on Wednesday it has reached a tentative agreement with the service workers to avert a strike.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Unified School District announced on Wednesday it has reached a tentative agreement with the service workers union to avert a strike.

The agreement would give a 6% salary increase for 2022-2023 year and a 10% increase for 2023-2024 year, SFUSD said.

In addition, SFUSD will provide a one-time stipend of $1,500 per employee.

"We're pleased to reach a tentative agreement with our labor partners," SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne said. "Service workers are essential to making our schools work for kids, and this agreement reflects our collective commitment to valuing the integral roles they hold in our school communities."

In addition, both parties agreed to work together on issues such as access to affordable housing and additional employee benefit options.

The tentative agreement will be finalized after vote by the San Francisco Board of Education at an upcoming meeting.

The union represents about 1,060 employees including school secretaries, custodians, food service workers, health workers, and more.

