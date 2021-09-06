1-on-1 with Marvel superhero: 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu reveals his favorite boba shop in SF

This is first time we've had an Asian American superhero on the big screen.
Earlier Sunday, ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze sat down with Simu Liu who plays the title character.
#Shangchi is smashing box office records, earning rave reviews & redefining #AAPI relevance. But IF this acting thing doesn’t work out, who agrees @SimuLiu can always be a pro Aladdin or run a karaoke bar? 😜🎶 #ShangchiChallenge #GoldOpen pic.twitter.com/qBkdEa4kkz— Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) September 5, 2021
Besides focusing on the significance of his role they also talked about San Francisco and a certain popular shop.
Kristen: "I know you've spent time in San Francisco, what's your number one favorite thing to do here?"
Simu: "Boba guys!"
Kristen: "They're not open yet, I looked into that."
Simu: "Ugh, oh no that's too bad!"
You can’t BUY this kind of endorsement! When @abc7kristensze asked @SimuLiu what his #1 favorite thing to do in San Francisco is: @BobaGuys 🧋! #shangchi #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings pic.twitter.com/OgygtljNyU— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) September 5, 2021
We have Instagram proof he's experienced Boba Guys!
Disney is the parent company of ABC7 news.
