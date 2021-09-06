marvel

1-on-1 with Marvel superhero: 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu reveals his favorite boba shop in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The newest entry into the Marvel universe is "Shang-Chi" and it breaks all sorts of barriers plus a good portion of the movie is set in San Francisco.

This is first time we've had an Asian American superhero on the big screen.

RELATED: Bay Area Asian Americans organize theater buy-outs to amplify messaging of Disney's 'Shang-Chi'

Earlier Sunday, ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze sat down with Simu Liu who plays the title character.



Besides focusing on the significance of his role they also talked about San Francisco and a certain popular shop.

Kristen: "I know you've spent time in San Francisco, what's your number one favorite thing to do here?"

Simu: "Boba guys!"

RELATED: Simu Liu is Marvel's first Asian superhero in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Kristen: "They're not open yet, I looked into that."

Simu: "Ugh, oh no that's too bad!"



We have Instagram proof he's experienced Boba Guys!

We will have much more of Kristen's interview tonight at 11 p.m.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7 news.

WATCH: 'Shang-chi' star Simu Liu talks about life-changing role as Marvel's 1st Asian lead
