1-on-1 with Marvel superhero: 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu reveals his favorite boba shop in SF

#Shangchi is smashing box office records, earning rave reviews & redefining #AAPI relevance. But IF this acting thing doesn’t work out, who agrees ⁦@SimuLiu⁩ can always be a pro Aladdin or run a karaoke bar? 😜🎶 #ShangchiChallenge #GoldOpen pic.twitter.com/qBkdEa4kkz — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) September 5, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The newest entry into the Marvel universe is "Shang-Chi" and it breaks all sorts of barriers plus a good portion of the movie is set in San Francisco This is first time we've had an Asian American superhero on the big screen.Earlier Sunday, ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze sat down with Simu Liu who plays the title character.Besides focusing on the significance of his role they also talked about San Francisco and a certain popular shop.Kristen: "I know you've spent time in San Francisco, what's your number one favorite thing to do here?"Simu: "Boba guys!"Kristen: "They're not open yet, I looked into that."Simu: "Ugh, oh no that's too bad!"We have Instagram proof he's experienced Boba Guys!We will have much more of Kristen's interview tonight at 11 p.m.