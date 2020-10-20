movie news

New Marvel movie 'Shang-Chi' reportedly filming in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco has a new superhero among its residents and he's the "Master of Kung Fu."

Sightings of a movie filming downtown in recent days have people excited and is reportedly the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The project was titled "Steamboat," which is the rumored code name for Marvel's new movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

Notices posted by the San Francisco Film Commission alerted the public about a feature-length project filming stunt scenes around downtown.



Residents spotted film crews Monday, along with city vehicle look-a-likes as filming equipment, including Muni buses and garbage trucks.

According to IMDB, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is the 26th film in the Marvel universe and stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Simu Liu. Shang-Chi is a Marvel character created in the 1970's.

Many people who came across the set saw a Muni bus doppelganger ripped in half and making a daring turn around Mason Street.



Shooting continues at least through Oct. 22. Film crews are required to announce their shooting locations 72 hours before for residents to prepare.

It's one of the first to resume filming in the Bay Area since the coronavirus pandemic forced productions to shut down worldwide.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has an expectant release date of July 2021.
