Shooting by Vallejo police reported in Oakland

This photo shows police cars in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 01, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A swarm of police cars is on scene of a shooting involving the Vallejo Police Department in East Oakland.

The police activity is impacting traffic in the area of 22nd Avenue and International Boulevard.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The suspect is being taken to a hospital for medical attention, according to Oakland Police Department.

Police say this incident is related to an active criminal investigation by Vallejo police.

Further details were not immediately made available.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeinvestigationOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Google walkout worldwide unites employees against company's treatment of women
East Bay mother concerned for son on caravan in Mexico
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
Contra Costa County looking at new plan to curb illegal trash dumping
Grass fire causes massive smoke plume in Richmond area
Visit by representatives of Sebastopol's sister city derailed by politics
How this year's election results could set up the 2020 races
Nick Mullens to start at QB for 49ers against Raiders
Show More
Trump claims crackdown coming on asylum seekers, says troops could fire on migrants
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
2018 VOTER GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Arson suspected in burning of historic Marin County building
VIDEO: Before and after the Oroville dam near-disaster
More News