Shooting by Vallejo police reported in Oakland

The Vallejo Police Department had an officer involved shooting while in the City of Oakland. No officers injured. The suspect is en route to the hospital for medical attention. This incident is in connection with an active Vallejo PD criminal investigation. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 1, 2018

OPD investigating critical incident in the area of 22nd Ave & International Blvd. Vehicle & pedestrian traffic impacted in area. PIOs en route. Additional information will be provided as we receive it. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 1, 2018

A swarm of police cars is on scene of a shooting involving the Vallejo Police Department in East Oakland.The police activity is impacting traffic in the area of 22nd Avenue and International Boulevard.No officers were injured in the incident.The suspect is being taken to a hospital for medical attention, according to Oakland Police Department.Police say this incident is related to an active criminal investigation by Vallejo police.Further details were not immediately made available.