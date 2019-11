What to look for to avoid dangerous toys for children

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we head to Black Friday, thoughts turn to holiday shopping -- and toys for children. To help inform caregivers, a consumer group has put out its annual Trouble in Toyland report.It says toys have become much safer -- and yet a quarter million families went to the emergency room last year, after swallowing one.Toys bring so much joy, fun, and promote good development. But can they also pose a threat? The Public Interest Research Group tested several products in a report saying some toys can harm children if they're used the wrong way. And the group showed us what to watch out for.Playing with slime -- stretching, twisting, smashing -- can be fun, creative, calming. Just don't eat it."It has very high concentrations of boron," says Laura Deehan of the California Public Interest Research Groups. The organization says four brands of slime were found to contain boron, a material made of borax. It can cause nausea and vomiting. Boron levels are not regulated in this country -- but the products do have a warning label."It says do not eat, it might be dangerous," says Deehan.However, Deehan says some kids might not resist the temptation to try.She also says to watch out for toys that are too loud. If it's annoying to you, it's probably not good for your kids either. "This toy registers at 87 decibels, which is damaging for a very young child," says Deehan, demonstrating with a light-up gun.Deehan shows us a fishing toy that is meant for older kids, but if younger siblings get hold of the little parts, they might swallow them. "Babies, infants, toddlers, they're always putting things in their mouth.""This is small enough to fit inside a toilet roll," Deehan says of the toy.And that's the test -- fitting inside of a toilet paper roll means it's small enough for a child to choke on it.Which is also a concern with magnets. Deehan indicates a stress reliever meant for adults. The can says to keep away from anyone under 14."Inside here, we have hundreds of very powerful magnets," Deehan points out.And if a child swallows a couple of them, it can cause serious internal damage.Finally, the traditional party balloon -- seemingly harmless -- can be dangerous."The problem is if a balloon like this gets popped," Deehan says. Once a balloon is popped, it leaves many small pieces -- little pieces that kids might chew on, and choke."We're not saying that toys with small parts and balloons shouldn't exist in the world, but we are saying that parents with very small children should be aware," says Deehan.The Toy Industry Association says this report is needlessly scaring parents, saying toys are among the most regulated and safest of all types of consumer products. And it says toy makers adhere to all government standards including labeling and toxicity.