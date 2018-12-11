HOLIDAY

#InstaGiftGuide: Instagram promotes eccentric products to match popular hashtags

EMBED </>More Videos

''Good Morning America'' previews the Instagram Gift Guide. (''Good Morning America'')

From nail art to spice up your #FingerBoarding videos to an #OddlySatisfying shag jacket, this is not your average gift guide.

Instagram on Tuesday released its first-ever holiday shopping guide featuring products meant to cater to fans of specific trends on the site -- for example, the #vaporwave trend inspired by the '80s and '90s.


"Shopping should be fun," Eva Chen, Instagram's Director of Fashion Partnerships told Good Morning America. "It's the best time of year, and you're spreading joy."

RELATED: Your ultimate holiday shopping gift guide for 2018

The gifts are all inspired by ultra-popular hashtags. A candle in the #CatsOfInstagram section, for instance, smells of pink peppercorn, salty saffron, and white suede.


The hashtags you can shop are: #CatsOfInstagram, #Tutting, #OddlySatisfying, #Fingerboarding, #Vaporwave and #ISeeFaces.

See the full guide on Instagram's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppinggift ideaschristmas giftgiftsholiday shoppingholidayinstagram
HOLIDAY
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
Music historian gives insight into 'Baby It's Cold Outside'
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to Bay Area airwaves
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
More holiday
SHOPPING
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
Watch Hillsdale Shopping Center's magical North Pole transformation
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Win a 3-day spa pass to Burke Williams San Francisco
7 On Your Side FAQ
More Shopping
Top Stories
Oakland files lawsuit against NFL, Raiders over team's 'illegal move' to Las Vegas
SF police seeking women caught on camera in restaurant rampage
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Two charged for planning separate terror attacks in the US
Dense Tule Fog impacts millions in Bay Area, Central Valley
Fog may have been factor in deadly hit-and-run in Fremont, police say
Charges dropped against Brooklyn mom whose baby was ripped away
Life in prison recommended for man who drove into counterprotesters at white nationalist rally
Show More
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
Google CEO testifies before Congress on data breach
Accuweather Forecast: Thick morning Tule Fog
SF supervisors to vote on Treasure Island toll plan
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
More News