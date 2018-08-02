BACK TO SCHOOL

Parents planning on spending more for back-to-school shopping

EMBED </>More Videos

It's stressful enough starting a new school year but what about the back-to-school shopping? (KGO-TV)

By
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
It's stressful enough starting a new school year but what about the back-to-school shopping?

Many schools in the South Bay are starting class in less than two weeks.

RELATED: ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity

RetailMeNot, an app and website that provides coupons and other discount related promotions, released some statistics from a survey of parents.

It show 96 percent of Americans will head to a brick-and-mortar store at least once for their back-to-school shopping but 46 percent will shop mostly online.

We were invited by Walmart Thursday morning to their store in Milpitas.

RELATED: Back-to-school countdown checklist

They are touting their new service where they have the supply list from local school districts available on their website so you don't even have to search for the items.

"You just go ahead and find your home store on Walmart.com. And then it will auto list all the available teacher's requirements that you need for your classes, which is fantastic. So you can shop online, have the order ready to pick up after work, come on in, and you're done," said Walmart store manager Sophia Jackson.

RetailMeNot says parents plan to spend more on back-to-school items than they did in 2017.

Add it all up with clothes, shoes, backpacks, electronics and other supplies and parents are planning on spending more than $515 on back-to-school items.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingback to schooleducationsavingswalmart
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Back-to-school countdown checklist
ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back-to-school countdown checklist
ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
Students return to Santa Fe High School after fatal shooting
More back to school
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports tells you how to keep your cutting boards clean
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Method all-purpose cleaner, Monterey Big Fish Grill
Consumer Reports helps you what to look for when buying a kitchen appliance
Verizon offers free iPhone, then bills customer for it
More Shopping
Top Stories
New mandatory evacuation orders issued for Mendocino Complex fires
Apple becomes world's first trillion dollar company
Active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
VIDEO: Cellphone charger catches fire on Ryanair flight
Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards
Show More
Woman braves downpour to return grocery cart
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
Remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War arrive in Hawaii
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
More News