Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo magically transforms into North Pole for holiday season

Hillsdale Shopping Center has been a Bay Area staple since it was built in 1954. Now it's one of the few family-owned shopping centers still in existence.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
In keeping with tradition, Hillsdale Shopping Center is providing something special this holiday season for everyone in the family. From now until December 24, Santa will be available to meet children (and pets too) in Hillsdale Shopping Center's stunning holiday display. There will also be a letter writing station with a mailbox service directly to the North Pole. Indulge your sweet tooth every Monday and Tuesday through December 13 with free cookies from Mrs. Fields, offered to children visiting Santa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If giving is what really gets you in the holiday spirit, Hillsdale Shopping Center has you covered! The 'One Warm Coat Drive' will be accepting donations through December 22 at their Concierge Services Station. In addition, the 'Toys for Tots' toy drive will be running up until December 23.

Hillsdale Shopping Center boasts over 100 stores to satisfy any of your gift giving needs. While you're shopping, don't forget to support your local community music groups by taking a moment to pause and enjoy some live music. There will be a variety of groups performing up until December 15. Holiday hours will be extended through December 23.

Go here for the center's holiday hours.

Hillsdale Shopping Center

Sixty 31st avenue, San Mateo
CA 94403
(650)-345-8222

