Video shows hundreds defying stay-at-home order for big sideshow in Sacramento

In video obtained by ABC7 News, a huge crowd can be seen watching the cars drive in circles at an intersection in an incorporated part of the county.
RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic
The CHP says they believe there were approximately 300 people at the scene.
While attempting to stop the sideshow, one vehicle fled the scene and a pursuit began.
A separate CHP unit that was responding, spotted the suspect's vehicle and turned in front of them. The suspect smashed into the side of the officer's unit and lost control of his car.
RELATED: San Francisco residents concerned after no arrests, citations made in overnight sideshows
The driver, 18-year-old Christian Alvarado Muchaca from Santa Rosa, was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail.
Two juvenile passengers, 17 years old and 16 years old, were taken to the hospital for treatment but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The CHP says the officer in the partol car was not injured.
The California Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone that sideshows are not only illegal, they are extremely dangerous. When you mix thousands of pounds of vehicle with speed, it takes only a second for a tragedy to occur-endangering life, risking injury, and causing property damage.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19