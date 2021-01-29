Sierra travel forecast: Driving to Sierra not recommended Friday, check for road closures this weekend

If you're thinking about heading to Tahoe to ski over the weekend you will need to check for road closures before planning on hitting the slopes.
Driving to the Sierra is not recommended Friday due to heavy snow.
WATCH: Tracking the Storm: California Team Coverage
"I would discourage travel, the CHP is discouraging you from traveling today," added Nicco. "The sun will come out
Saturday and more so on Sunday. We will have some melting and the roads should be clear by Sunday."
But everything changes on Monday.
VIDEO: Video shows whiteout conditions in Sierra as storm batters Northern California
"A wintry mix develops and it turns to all snow on Tuesday," said Nicco. "You have a little bit of window this weekend to drive through the high country."
Another inch or two of snow is possible Friday.
RELATED: Winter storm brings snow to Napa Valley
"But absolutely nothing will be added through the weekend," said Nicco.
Nicco's seven-day forecast for Tahoe shows it's going to be colder than average throughout the weekend with below freezing temperatures until at least Wednesday when the snow stops.
"The sun will come out again Thursday," said Nicco.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- VIDEO: Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast
- How to prepare your home for winter storms
- TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
- TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding
- Planning a snow trip? Check out these Sierra driving tips from the pros
- How to drive safely in snow
- Tips to help you drive in dense fog
- Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes