Sierra travel forecast: Driving to Sierra not recommended Friday, check for road closures this weekend

The same record-setting atmospheric river that drenched the Bay Area this week brought nearly six feet of fresh powder to the Sierra Nevada, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.If you're thinking about heading to Tahoe to ski over the weekend you will need to check for road closures before planning on hitting the slopes.Driving to the Sierra is not recommended Friday due to heavy snow."I would discourage travel, the CHP is discouraging you from traveling today," added Nicco. "The sun will come outSaturday and more so on Sunday. We will have some melting and the roads should be clear by Sunday."But everything changes on Monday."A wintry mix develops and it turns to all snow on Tuesday," said Nicco. "You have a little bit of window this weekend to drive through the high country."Another inch or two of snow is possible Friday."But absolutely nothing will be added through the weekend," said Nicco.Nicco's seven-day forecast for Tahoe shows it's going to be colder than average throughout the weekend with below freezing temperatures until at least Wednesday when the snow stops."The sun will come out again Thursday," said Nicco.