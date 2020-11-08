Weather

Lake Tahoe sees snowy conditions as temperatures drop in Bay Area

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a winter wonderland in the mountains surrounding Lake Tahoe this weekend!

Temperatures dipped in the Bay Area, making for some frosty conditions in the Sierra.

At Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows near the lake's north shore, the summit saw nine inches of fresh powder overnight Saturday, for a total of 11 inches this weekend.



The ski season at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows doesn't kick off until Nov. 25, but because of this weekend's cold temperatures, crews at the resort were able to make snow for the first time this winter season.

On the other side of the lake, Meyers saw roughly one foot of snow and South Lake Tahoe saw just more than nine inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Tahoe City reported five inches of snow overnight Saturday, the weather agency reported.


If you're looking to travel to the Sierra this afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Snow Squall Warning earlier, making for "dangerous" travel conditions south of Tahoe, near Highway 89 at Emerald Bay and Highway 50 near Echo Summit.

Visibility in those areas was at nearly zero with snow falling at two to four inches per hour as of Sunday afternoon, the NWS said.

The warning was no longer in effect as of 2:12 p.m.



Chain controls at Castle Peak on I-80 have been dropped, but the CHP is still warning of slick, icy roads, as of Sunday afternoon.



Back home in the Bay Area, San Francisco saw chilly temperatures with a high of 54 degrees at 1 p.m., the NWS said.

Overnight, the region will see temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s along the coast and low to mid 30s inland.

