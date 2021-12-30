2 skiers rescue friend who got buried in Sierra snow, incident caught on helmet camera

EMBED <>More Videos

2 skiers rescue friend buried in Sierra snow

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two skiers came to the rescue when their friend got buried in the snow while skiing in the Sierra.

The incident was caught on their helmet cameras.

The group was performing tricks at Palisades Tahoe on Tuesday when one of the skiers, Jeremy Pascal, did a flip and landed deep in the snow.

RELATED: 'Terrifying experience': Non-essential drivers asked to avoid Sierra as extreme weather continues

His head became buried -- making it difficult to breath.

"Stuck in my head. So then I started kind of blew a hole so I could breathe," he said. "But that didn't work either. So then I thought after like 20 seconds, I thought, all right, just chill out. Don't use energy, so don't breathe as much."

VIDEO: Skiers rescued their friend after getting buried in the snow while skiing in the Sierra
EMBED More News Videos

Two skiers rescued their friend after getting buried in the snow while skiing in the Sierra.



RELATED: Tahoe snow: Caltrans urges people not to travel to Sierra

It took two men to dig Pascal out of the snow.

They say the incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of "snow immersion suffocation".. or S-I-S.

This type of accident can happen wherever there is deep snow.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake tahoesierralake tahoerescuecaught on tapesocietysnowcaught on videosierra nevadacaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Hundreds of SF essential workers in quarantine
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
Bay Area restaurant closing until spring to due omicron surge
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
Robots filling in staffing shortages at hotels, no tips expected
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Show More
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Dog snow day: One pup shows how it's done in Sierra snowstorm
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
More TOP STORIES News