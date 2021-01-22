sierra nevada

Strong winter storm could dump up to 6 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The same atmospheric river that's expected to bring flooding rain to the Bay Area next week is also bringing heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"We desperately need it. We are only 40 percent of average for today's date. This time last year we were at 77 percent," said Nicco. "We are not doing as well as last year."

This weekend, we could see a "light dusting" of one to four inches, explained Nicco.

A couple more inches are expected on Monday and Tuesday afternoon before everything changes Tuesday night through Thursday.

"A whopping four to almost six feet of snow is possible," said Nicco. "It's going to be crazy heavy and blowing around."

If you have to travel this weekend or on Monday and Tuesday -- use caution due to light snow.

"But do not think about traveling in the Sierra on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," warned Nicco. "We could have whiteout conditions. Blizzard conditions. I would not be surprised if several highways and interstates are closed in the high country."

