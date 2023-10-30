Four extraordinary changemakers -- including ABC7's former colleague David Louie -- will be honored for their exceptional contributions that have helped shape the Bay Area.

Bay Area changemakers to be honored at 2023 Silver SPUR Awards in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For more than 60 years, the Silver SPUR Awards have recognized outstanding individuals whose achievements exemplify the highest aspirations of the Bay Area.

President and CEO of SPUR, Alicia John-Baptiste, joined ABC7's "Midday Live" on Monday. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

The 2023 Silver SPUR Awards are Thursday at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco. Doors open at 3 p.m.

You can get tickets here.

