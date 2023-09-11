  • Watch Now

Water main break causes massive sinkhole in SF, officials say

Monday, September 11, 2023 7:17PM
Crews are on site over a massive sinkhole in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are on site over a massive sinkhole in San Francisco on Monday.

An overnight water main break appears to be causing portions of Fillmore Street to cave in.

SKY7 was over the scene of the sinkhole at Fillmore St. at Green St.

According to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, the call came in shortly after midnight involving a 16-inch water main break.

Crews responded to the scene and worked through the night to stabilize the situation.

It is unclear how long it will take crews to clean up the mess.

Officials say the water main break also affected a nearby 8-inch water main.

Water customers in the surrounding area are experiencing service interruptions.

Officials say crews are working to restore water service as soon as possible.

