Family welcomes new baby on the same day for 3rd time in 4 years

Two Florida parents are celebrating the birth of a new daughter on the same date as their other two daughters, WCJB reports.

'I'm on cloud nine right now,' said dad Jeremy Turner.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- An already special day for Jeremy and Sauhry Turner of Ocala, Florida, became even more remarkable last week when the couple welcomed a new baby into the world -- the third time in four years they've welcomed a daughter on Sept. 3.

"I'm on cloud nine right now. I'm the happiest father in Ocala," Jeremy Turner said, in an interview with "Good Morning America."

"I was blessed with these three beautiful healthy girls, and I'm very happy."

The baby's older sister Jasmine was born first on Sept. 3, 2020. A year later, mom Sauhry Turner gave birth to daughter Jessica, on Sept. 3, 2021.

The family's latest addition, baby Juliet, arrived on the very same day this year: Sept. 3, 2023.

"We were shocked and surprised that the third one wanted to be born on Sept. 3, as well as her other sisters," said Jeremy Turner.

The medical staff was equally shocked. Jeremy Turner said the doctors told the couple they had never seen an instance like this before.

On the day of the delivery, he said word of the coincidence began to spread throughout the hospital.

"A new nurse would come in, and they would always remind everybody that we had three girls born on the same day, and their mouths would drop. They were shocked," he said.

According to the father of three, on the day of Juliet's birth, he was able to pull away from the hospital for a time to celebrate his older daughters' birthdays back at home, with family they had invited over.

"We gave them gifts and balloons and we had cake," he said. "Then I went back to the hospital."

Jeremy Turner said the joyous coincidence does bring with it logistical hurdles when it comes to birthday celebrations.

"That's all new to us. Sometimes, we don't even know how to sing 'Happy Birthday,"" he said, adding that the couple has found saying their daughters' names in descending age order to be the best strategy.

He said he hopes to take the family to Disney World to celebrate the girls' birthdays next year, noting that Juliet's two older sisters are fans of Disney movies.

"I'm happy to see these three grow up and play with each other, and to see what they become in the future," he added.