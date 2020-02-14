Reward offered for beloved French bulldog stolen from San Jose salon

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A reward is now being offered for information leading to the return of a French bulldog that was stolen from a San Jose salon Wednesday.

Salon 52 owner Ann Nguyen was cutting a client's hair when a man she didn't recognize came into the shop and requested a walk-in appointment. She asked him to return at a later time, but he insisted on waiting in the lobby area. When Nguyen turned her back, the man snatched Hachi, her beloved Frenchie, and ran out the door.

"It shouldn't have happened to her or her husband... they're great people," said customer Stephanie Newman, who visited the salon the day after Hachi was taken. "When someone just comes and steals a dog like that, it's like you don't know the health or history of this dog."

Nguyen says Hachi, who was named after the famous Japanese dog, Hachiko, suffers from a medical condition and requires extra care.

"I cannot imagine... one guy coming into the shop and taking my Hachi like that," said Nguyen.

RELATED: San Francisco woman offers $7K reward, flies plane banner to find stolen dog

Many customers have played with the 4-year-old Frenchie since he was born and can't believe that he's now missing.

"Beautiful dog and very friendly with people," said customer Manny Navarro, who expressed his disbelief over the ordeal. "When I think about the possibility of my dog getting stolen like that, it's like losing your child. It's heartbreaking."

Police have described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid-to-late 30's, wearing a black baseball cap, and a black and blue vertical striped hoodie.

RELATED: Van stolen from Fremont with 2 dozen dogs inside recovered in Oakland

Thursday afternoon, Nguyen fought back tears as she delivered this message for the man who took him: "Take good care of my dog. If you cannot... give it back to me, please."

Nguyen is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Hachi's return.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josepetmissing dogdogrewarddogs stolenlost pet
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News