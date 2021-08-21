building a better bay area

San Jose State University begins Fall semester with around 95% vaccination rate for students, staff

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SJSU begins Fall semester with students back on campus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose State University welcomed back students to campus today for the start of the Fall semester.

While there was some anxiety over the looming threat of COVID-19, there was also plenty of excitement.

Under the hazy San Jose skies, you could feel the life back on the San Jose State University campus.

A week of welcome now underway as the Spartans return after more than 17 months of mostly virtual learning.

"It reminds me of coming Freshman year," Third-year student Kaitlyn Cullins said. "It's just fun seeing everyone and seeing my friends walk by."

RELATED: Cal State East Bay students met with COVID-19 testing, vaccine mandate on dorm move-in day

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was one guest on hand for an official welcome back press conference that also featured SJSU President Mary Papazian.

"We are fired up to welcome Spartans back to town," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

President Papazian called it one of the most anticipated fall semesters the school has ever seen.

But with the Delta Variant, there is still anxiety and a focus on safety.

"It is so great to be back here on campus," President Papazian said. "We have really good protocols in place and we've been sharing that across the campus. So we're confident we'll be able to do it safely and we will make whatever adjustments we need to make along the way."



One protocol is a vaccination mandate for students and staff to come on campus.

President Papazian tells us 95% of the group is fully vaccinated, everyone else has until September 30 to complete verification.

The school will also do randomized testing to try and identify any outbreaks that may occur to keep the campus open.

"We will do so in a way that is safe, that keeps health and safety at the forefront," President Papazian said. "While also looking to build the Spartan community that we so value and that we so love."

RELATED: UC, CSU to require COVID vaccines for students, faculty returning to campuses next fall

50% of students will be in-person, 15% hybrid and 35% still fully remote.

SJSU Athletes Irena Muradyan and Nick Starkel will be in person fully for the first time at SJSU.

They can't wait for the new year.

"I think everything will be fine and we will get back to our normal life," SJSU Tennis second-year athlete Irena Muradyan said.

"I think there holds a lot of power in being on a campus, going in a classroom, being around your fellow students and peers and mentors in person and we really value that here," SJSU Football graduate student Nick Starkel said.

All that's left to say is: Spartans, welcome back to campus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan jose state universitysan joseback to schoolhealthcollege studentsbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiasjsucoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinesjsu spartansreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
UC, CSU requiring COVID vaccines next fall
CSU East Bay students move into dorms ahead of unusual school year
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Bay Area officials to announce criteria for ending mask mandates
US reports largest drop in life expectancy out of 29 countries
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News