Small plane crashes into mobile home park in Clearwater, FL after pilot reports engine failure

Video shows the fiery scene where a small plane crashed in Clearwater, Florida.

CLEARWATER, Florida -- Crews are at the fiery scene where a small plane crashed at a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida on Thursday.

A single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed into the residential area south of Clearwater Mall around 7 p.m. after the pilot reported an engine failure, according to the FAA.

It's unknown how many people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.

Video showed multiple mobile homes on fire.

Firefighters and multiple jurisdictions are on the scene.

There's no word yet on any injuries are fatalities.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.