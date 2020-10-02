Smoky skies drive people indoors to recently-opened movie theaters in Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The smoky conditions across the Bay Area have many of us trying to find things we can do to avoid breathing the smoke in. Cinemark Theaters have given us a new option after seven opened last week in the Bay Area, and four more are opening Friday in Richmond, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Danville.The San Francisco skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the Port of Oakland were all covered by a haze of smoke Thursday. The solution for some is going to a movie theater."My mom does not like smoke at all, like she does not like at all smoke so she doesn't let us go outside that much," says Issa Natour of San Mateo. Issa was allowed to go to his buddy Patrick's 12th birthday at Cinemark - Century 12 in San Mateo on Thursday."It's very smoky outside, I thought it would be a good idea to get the boys out, bring them to the movies. They've been remote learning for quite a while," says Sarah Howard of San Mateo.In San Mateo County, movie theaters are able to be open at 25 percent capacity or a hundred person max. Thursday Howard rented out a theater for her son's birthday. A fee that costs between 99 and 149 dollars. Not bad for 20 people."I had a soccer practice today, but it was cancelled obviously, but in the theater it was really nice there was no smoke," says Sophia Doss who was attending the birthday.But is it safe with COVID-19 still out there? Those from Cinemark say 'yes.'"Every single auditorium has its own air conditioned unit. We've actually been open for more than three and a half months at this time and have not had any issues whatsoever," says Chanda Brashears of Cinemark. Brashears is referring to other locations and states where theaters have been open."It's been so boring but we finally got to do something fun," says Patrick Howard who turned 12 Thursday. His group of friends wore their masks, as it is required during the movie, and when patrons are not eating or drinking anything.When it comes to air quality standards at Cinemark Theaters here is the statement they released to us:Here is the safety plan that the Cinemark theaters are following: