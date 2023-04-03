  • Watch Now

Sierra snowpack could hit historic highs as officials expected to release snow survey results today

Monday, April 3, 2023 7:04PM
The California Department of Water Resources are planning a news conference to release the results of the snowpack survey.

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KGO) -- April's annual snow pack survey at Phillips station in Soda Springs could show a modern record in California.

The snowpack is projected to be more than 235% of normal for the month of April.

It hasn't been that high since it was measured at 237% of normal levels in 1957.

The California Department of Water Resources measures the April water content in the snowpack as it is key indicator for future water supply.

MORE: Has CA hit the all-time state snow record? Here's where we stand

However, there are now serious worries of flash flooding from the melting snow.

Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a presidential emergency declaration for relief efforts.

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is planning a news conference with the results of the survey at 1 p.m.

You can watch it live in our video player above.

Report a correction or typo
