Sierra snowpack could hit historic highs as officials expected to release snow survey results today

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KGO) -- April's annual snow pack survey at Phillips station in Soda Springs could show a modern record in California.
The snowpack is projected to be more than 235% of normal for the month of April.
It hasn't been that high since it was measured at 237% of normal levels in 1957.
The California Department of Water Resources measures the April water content in the snowpack as it is key indicator for future water supply.
MORE: Has CA hit the all-time state snow record? Here's where we stand
However, there are now serious worries of flash flooding from the melting snow.
Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a presidential emergency declaration for relief efforts.
The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is planning a news conference with the results of the survey at 1 p.m.
You can watch it live in our video player above.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live