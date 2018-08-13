SOCIETY

4-year-old boy hailed as a hero for saving grandmother's life

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy helps save grandmother by calling 911

By
NEW HAMPSHIRE --
A 4-year-old boy New Hampshire boy is being hailed a hero because he saved his grandmother's life.

Max Velez was staying with his grandmother while his mom was at work. His grandmother began having trouble breathing, so Max jumped into action and called 911.

Then he opened the door when first responders arrived and handed them his grandmother's inhaler.

RELATED: 5-year-old boy calls 911 to report he's hungry

Max rode in the ambulance with his grandmother as she was taken to the hospital.

Max's mom says this is something they've prepared for and he had learned to call 911 during any emergency.

Hospital staff gave Max the "Superman award" for his actions. And he still visits his grandmother there while she recovers from pneumonia.

For more stories, photos, and video from around the country, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhero911 callrescueu.s. & worldbuzzworthyviralNew Hampshire
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Pregnant mom of twins embarrassed after being questioned for shoplifting
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
The Fillmore gets its new vertical marquee
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship founder blasts judge after deal rejected
Family: Terminally ill Bay Area man's ring missing at hospital
Firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
Pilots question how Seattle man was able to fly stolen plane
Mother of Walnut Creek crash victim says she forgives driver
Saving on Back-to-School shopping with gift cards
3-alarm grass fire burning in Fairfield
Freeway connector ramp reopens after Vallejo fire contained
Show More
2 million CA workers may be impacted by independent contractor changes
Group reports toxic chemicals in some back-to-school supplies
2 teens killed in Walnut Creek crash identified
Pregnant mom of twins embarrassed after being questioned for shoplifting
Consumer Catch-up: Google is tracking you, Yosemite reopens
More News