SOCIETY

97-year-old Richmond park ranger is a Glamour Magazine 'woman of the year'

EMBED </>More Videos

LIFE GOALS: Bay Area native Betty Soskin, 97, is not only still active as a National Park ranger, she's Glamour Magazine's lifetime achievement winner as part of this year's 2018 Women of the Year honorees. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
She's a mother, an artist, an activist, the country's oldest national park ranger, and now Betty Soskin is being recognized by Glamour Magazine.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Oldest park ranger gets new presidential coin after Richmond home invasion robbery

The 97-year-old is among the 2018 Women of the Year honorees.

Soskin is the magazine's lifetime achievement winner.

RELATED: Celebrate this real-life Rosie the Riveter in Richmond

She grew up in Oakland and shows no signs of slowing down.

She's a tour guide at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, Calif.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywomenhistoryWorld War IInational park serviceu.s. & worldRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oldest park ranger in nation to light National Christmas Tree
Celebrate this real-life Rosie the Riveter in Richmond on Saturday
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Petaluma mom searching for Good Samaritan who returned her purse
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Boy and accused bully now friends after dad steps in to help
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
More Society
Top Stories
Police break up several brutal fights at Raiders-49ers game
Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude
VIDEO: Petaluma mom searching for Good Samaritan who returned her purse
2 dead including suspect in shooting at Florida yoga studio, officials say
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: LBK Nails, EverSmile WhitenFresh
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
2nd suspicious package for Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
Show More
Fire burns homeless encampment along BART tracks in Oakland
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
New airline launches service from San Jose to Carlsbad
Queen Mary shuttle ride leaves passengers climbing out of windows
More News