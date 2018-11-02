She's a mother, an artist, an activist, the country's oldest national park ranger, and now Betty Soskin is being recognized by Glamour Magazine.The 97-year-old is among the 2018 Women of the Year honorees.Soskin is the magazine's lifetime achievement winner.She grew up in Oakland and shows no signs of slowing down.She's a tour guide at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, Calif.