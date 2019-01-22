Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday, January 22, 2019
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5102174" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, January 22, 2019. (KGO-TV)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Tuesday, January 22, 2019 09:21PM
Related Topics:
society
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SJ residents worry PG&E bankruptcy could impact new clean energy program
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Teenage filmmakers bring forgotten Marin County cemetery into the spotlight
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
East Bay comes together to support federal workers during the shutdown
More Society
Top Stories
Wildfire victims urge lawmakers to keep PG&E out of bankruptcy
Teenage filmmakers bring forgotten Marin County cemetery into the spotlight
Bay Area coffee shop fundraiser for fallen Davis police officer raises $82K
BART makes changes to help clean up downtown San Francisco stations
SJ residents worry PG&E bankruptcy could impact new clean energy program
Award-winning pizza makes debut in San Francisco
Oakland police arrest person of interest in triple homicide
Grandmother shot and killed in SJ may have been random victim of gunfire
Show More
What's in a name? Survey reveals what locals, non-locals call SF
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
Oscars 2019: Here the nominees with Bay Area ties
More News