SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Unisex birth control, $4 per gallon gas prices, possible measles exposure. Here are your top stories for Wednesday.
San Francisco public health officials say a person infected with measles may have exposed others to the virus while visiting the city April 1 to 3. The person took public transit and visited the federal building and Hayes Valley Bakeworks on Golden Gate Avenue. Health officials say the area is now safe. Doctors say the measles virus can stay in the air up to an hour after a contagious person was there. Symptoms can surface eight to 12 days after exposure.
See more on this story here.
Get ready for $4 per gallon gas prices. Gasbuddy.com says gas prices are surging in the Bay Area. California gas prices have jumped $0.22 in the past week.
See more on this story here.
A Berkeley startup is developing the first hormone-free birth control for men and women. Researchers from UC Berkeley founded YourChoice Therapeutics. They wanted to develop an oral contraceptive without the common side effects that come with most birth control pills. They hope to release the product by 2025.
See more on this story here.
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More