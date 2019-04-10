Here's where person infected with measles visited in San Francisco

Here's a map of places a person infected with measles visited in San Francisco between April 1-3, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's another public health alert concerning measles - this time in San Francisco. Health officials say a person with the illness visited several places and used public transit.The patient's entry point into San Francisco was the Caltrain station. The person was here last week - Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.We know where the person went so you can retrace your steps and see if you were exposed.Here are the locations, including the federal building, Hayes Valley Bakeworks and Johnny's Doughnuts. The patient also rode Muni on Van Ness to get around the city.6.56 a.m. - 8:13 a.m. | Caltrain train 319 northbound. First car of train (car 116).8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. | Caltrain train 232 southbound. Last car of train (car 116).8:15 - 9:45 a.m. | SF Muni Bus #478:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue8:30 am - 7:00 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave8:00 am - 7:30 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave8:00 am - 9:30 a.m. | Johnny Doughnuts at 392 Fulton St8:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue6:30 - 8:00 p.m. | Double Decker Restaurant at 465 Grove St8:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue8:30 am - 3:30 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave3:00 pm - 4:30 p.m. | Caltrain station, 700 4th Street3:34 pm - 5:10 p.m. | Caltrain train 258 southbound. Second car from the back (car 3861).5:32 pm - 6:15 p.m. | Caltrain train 279 northbound. Second car from the front (car 3861)."We are getting the information out to our riders along the 49 - 47 lines to let them know that there was someone riding with measles and if you're feeling any of the symptoms that normally come with measles to go see a physician," said Paul Rose, SFMTA spokesperson.The virus is airborne for about an hour. Those places are safe - you just need to know you could have been exposed if you were there last week.The visible symptom associated with measles is the rash - but measles usually starts with a running nose, cough, watery eyes and a high fever.This person who visited San Francisco lives in Santa Clara County and is recovering at home.