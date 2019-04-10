Here's where person infected with measles visited in San Francisco

The patient's entry point into San Francisco was the Caltrain station. The person was here last week - Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
VIDEO: What is measles? What to know about measles symptoms, vaccine and treatment
We know where the person went so you can retrace your steps and see if you were exposed.
Here are the locations, including the federal building, Hayes Valley Bakeworks and Johnny's Doughnuts. The patient also rode Muni on Van Ness to get around the city.
Monday April 1
6.56 a.m. - 8:13 a.m. | Caltrain train 319 northbound. First car of train (car 116).
8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. | Caltrain train 232 southbound. Last car of train (car 116).
8:15 - 9:45 a.m. | SF Muni Bus #47
8:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue
8:30 am - 7:00 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave
Tuesday April 2
8:00 am - 7:30 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave
8:00 am - 9:30 a.m. | Johnny Doughnuts at 392 Fulton St
8:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue
6:30 - 8:00 p.m. | Double Decker Restaurant at 465 Grove St
Wednesday April 3
8:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue
8:30 am - 3:30 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave
3:00 pm - 4:30 p.m. | Caltrain station, 700 4th Street
3:34 pm - 5:10 p.m. | Caltrain train 258 southbound. Second car from the back (car 3861).
5:32 pm - 6:15 p.m. | Caltrain train 279 northbound. Second car from the front (car 3861).
"We are getting the information out to our riders along the 49 - 47 lines to let them know that there was someone riding with measles and if you're feeling any of the symptoms that normally come with measles to go see a physician," said Paul Rose, SFMTA spokesperson.
RELATED: Health officials warn public of possible measles exposure in San Francisco
The virus is airborne for about an hour. Those places are safe - you just need to know you could have been exposed if you were there last week.
The visible symptom associated with measles is the rash - but measles usually starts with a running nose, cough, watery eyes and a high fever.
This person who visited San Francisco lives in Santa Clara County and is recovering at home.
Check out information from the San Francisco Department of Public Health about measles here.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about measles.
Did you visit any of these locations in San Francisco last Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday? You may have been exposed to measles. The patient who alienated at all of these spots is now recovering at home in Santa Clara County. No other cases have been reported. pic.twitter.com/OXdTJOYBnD— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 10, 2019