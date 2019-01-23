SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Thinking of updating your home or your wardrobe in 2019? Before you spend a dime, you'll want to consider this year's hottest color - Living Coral. Popsugar celebrity and entertainment content director Britt Stephens describes the color as "this beautifully bright pink orange color, based on of course the coral that grows in the ocean."
In announcing Living Coral as the new "it" color, Pantone calls it "life-affirming," saying it, "embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment."
"I do think that Pantone knew what they were doing, choosing such a happy, cheerful color after what many people would have considered a tough year," Stephens says. But, 2018 is behind us and 2019 is here. You can jump-start that feeling of a new beginning with Living Coral. And it doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Stephens says you could do it with a few additions to your wardrobe. "You could do a fun blazer like the one you're wearing, a pair of earrings. Is bright coral for men? Absolutely. I don't think bright colors are off limits for men anymore. a pocket square or a tie, anything really." You can also go coral with makeup, such as lip gloss or nail polish. Or update your home with a few accessories such as a throw pillow.
"We love to rotate our throw pillows on the sofa throughout the year to bring a bright pop of color. I also think if you want to start small, maybe get a set of coasters in a beautiful coral color that can pop up your coffee table," Stephens says.
Other ideas include pairing Living Coral with foundation colors like gray, white or brown for a nice pop. Introduce it in artwork. Try it on an accent wall.
