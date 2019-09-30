AIDS/HIV International Conference to be held in the Bay Area

Dignitaries walking in to a press conference in San Francisco to announce the International AIDS conference will be held here next summer. Can you name them all? Hint- starts with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and ends with a VIP from DC pic.twitter.com/gzoH1Wffcq — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 30, 2019

Dignitaries from Oakland and San Francisco announced this morning that the 2020 International AIDS/HIV conference will be held in the Bay Area next summer.The event hasn't been here since 1990. 20,000 people from around the world are expected to attend."One of the things we are doing with this conference to ensure we get a larger number of people participating- young people, young researchers, young activists from all over the world- we will be increasing our scholarships," said Cynthia Carey-Grant, co-chairperson of the conference.On the front row listening to her remarks were local, state and national politicians including the mayors of Oakland and San Francisco, Congresswoman Barbara Lee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Carey-Grant said this is the largest AIDS/HIV conference in the world. It will be held in Oakland and San Francisco from July 6-10, 2020.