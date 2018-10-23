No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 8 tickets sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco matched 5 of 6 numbers to win a still undetermined amount of prize money. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 24, 2018

At least one person in South Carolina has matched all the numbers in the record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing. A handful of lucky players in California matched five out of the six numbers, including one sold in San Francisco.The South Carolina Education Lottery posted on their website that a winning ticket was sold in the state. Officials are still awaiting results from 40 other states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The San Francisco ticket was sold at a Safeway store at 730 Taraval Street in the city's Inner Sunset neighborhood.A total of eight players matched five out of the six. It's not clear yet how much those tickets are worth.The seven other tickets were sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, and Norwalk.