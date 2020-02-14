building a better bay area

BART looking for ways to rebuild declining ridership after losing 10 million riders on night, weekends

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Ten million fewer riders took BART on nights and weekends last year than rode the trains just four years earlier.

The transit agency released those figures as it launched its annual two-day workshop for BART Directors on accomplishments of the past year, and the challenges ahead.

RELATED: BART launches new ambassador program to address passenger safety

BART also released results of a rider survey of why fewer people took the trains.

The number one response was that people are just going out less on weekends.

Number two was weekend trains don't run often enough, but reasons three, four, and five were lack of cleanliness, worries about crime and concern about the homeless.

BART is hiring more police officers and deploying more of them to ride the trains and staff each station to help with crime-fighting.

The agency is also considering incentives to get riders back on board, including discounting weekend Clipper fares or offering a flat fare for round trips.

RELATED: New bill to integrate Bay Area public transportation, hopes to increase ridership

Another idea is to open the fare gates from 8 to noon on selected Saturdays or Sundays and increase the distribution of weekend promotional tickets.

BART Directors are discussing the ideas Thursday and will continue Friday, the last day of the workshop.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandbuilding a better bay areapublic transportationbart policesecuritytrainsbart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
SF streets get a 'deep-clean' in effort to improve city, boost business
Tech economy puts some South Bay residents at financial stress
Oakland apartment tenants on strike, refuse to pay rent
Mission District residents stunned at timeline for new mental health shelter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beloved French bulldog stolen from SJ salon
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay armed robbery victim speaks out
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Sassy senior behind legendary San Mateo flower shop busy on Valentine's Day eve
7 things to know about REAL ID
Google fostering use of AI to benefit society
Oakland BART stabbing suspect removed from court after outburst
Show More
Rome Officer Killing: Leaked video shows defendant blindfolded during questioning
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made surprise visit to Stanford, source says
Jan. 2020 was the hottest January on record, NOAA says
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
More TOP STORIES News