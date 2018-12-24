SOCIETY

BART polling commuters on plans for discounted rides for low-income adults

BART is accepting the public's input on a proposal for a new discount for low-income adult riders that could begin as soon as fall of next year.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Under the proposal being considered in partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, eligible riders would receive a 20 percent discount on all BART rides. To qualify for the discount, a rider's household income would need to be at or below 200 percent of federal poverty level guidelines. For a family of four, that would be an annual income of $50,200 or less, according to BART.

The program would be funded through the MTC using gas tax dollars.

Members of the public can complete an online survey on the proposal through Dec. 31.
