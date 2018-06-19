We often hear the phrase "rockstar attorney," but now that's about to take on a whole new meaning.Bay Area attorneys will do battle on stage -- not legally, but musically. It's a Battle of the Bands to help domestic violence survivors.Erin Smith, the executive director of the Family Violence Appellate Project, spoke to ABC7 News about the event, Banding Together to End Domestic Violence.It's being held at The Chapel in San Francisco Wednesday evening to raise money to provide legal help for survivors of domestic violence.