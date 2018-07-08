BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: Rock out to 'School of Rock!'

Say "cello" to the hilariously new musical rendition of the hit film, School of Rock, now playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre! (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Say "cello" to the hilariously new musical rendition of the hit film, School of Rock, now playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre!

A New York Times Critics' Pick, this rockin' story follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher, who turns a class of straight-A students into a bass-slapping, guitar-shredding, mind-blowing rock band.

Including all of the original movie music plus 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, this high-octane performance features musical theater's first-ever kids' rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Don't miss your chance to see the sensational smash that will surely have your fists pumping.

Address:
SHN ORPHEUM THEATRE
1192 Market St.
San Francisco, CA 94102

Event Information:
Dates: June 27 - July 22, 2018
Running Time: 2 hours 30 minutes (includes one intermission)
Ages: Recommended for ages 8+. No children under 5 allowed.
For more information on "School of Rock" the musical, visit this page.

For more information on "School of Rock" the musical, visit this page.
