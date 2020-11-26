Video shows Fairfax resident confronting man posting swastika stickers around town

FAIRFAX, Calif. (KGO) -- In Fairfax, Marin County, it becomes clear from all the BLM signs that this community wears progressive politics on its proverbial sleeves. But the town's social justice self-image is being shaken by a hateful incident caught on camera Tuesday.An out-of-town visitor wandered through town putting up stickers of swastikas Tuesday until a local, 21 year-old Noah Mohan, confronted him. A video of the encounter has spread on social media."Let me see your stickers? Why you putting that up in my f---ing town, bro?" he asks in the video. "Putting up Nazi stickers in Fairfax? Let me see your face, bro. You keep putting them up and I will keep ripping them off.""For him to come and put up Nazi stickers in a place where he doesn't live and in the middle of the day? Thinking no one would do anything about it? That is crazy to me," Mohan told ABC7 News Wednesday.Mohan is half Jewish and an amateur boxer, which speaks to his restraint -- despite the expletives -- in the nine-minute confrontation. His defense of his hometown was relentless."Go back to your car," Mohan commanded as his target crossed a street."Why? So you can put up a picture of my license plate?" asked the out-of-towner.Fairfax police confirm the man in the photos and the video is a 19-year-old from Livermore. Despite detaining him, they will not yet release his identity.On Wednesday, the police forwarded charges to the Marin County District Attorney for hate crimes and vandalism.Fairfax Police Department says the video is being included as evidence."If I had hit him, I would be the one in jail in cuffs," said Mohan. "It's just right and wrong. I am not a hero. Just doing what is right."