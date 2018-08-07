There's only one left-handed desk, and usually some 'righty' is sitting in it.
Three ring binders are painful, yet mandatory for most grade schools.
If there is one lefty glove at gym class, it's probably older than your coach.
Zippers hide from your fingers.
Controllers were not designed with you in mind.
Scissors do not apply to you.
Fountain pens will make a mess out of your whole arm.
You erase the words as you're writing on the chalkboard.
The number pads on keyboards are a long reach.
And you might die sooner.
According to a study conducted by the NCBI, the population percentage of left-handed people diminishes within the oldest age groups. While there is no accurate explanation of why this is, the study hypothesizes that there may be elevated risk levels due to the environmental factors of living in a right-handed world, which leads lefties to a higher accident susceptibility.