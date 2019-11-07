Society

China sets daily limits on video games for young players

An undated photo shows a child playing a video game. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kids who play video games in China now have to worry about more than just beating the game. The government is instituting new rules on how much time gamers can play.

The new rules were announced Tuesday and first reported by the New York Times. They include no playing after 10 p.m., no more than 90 minutes of gaming during the week and three hours on the weekend, and a budget for people who want to buy add-ons like virtual weapons. Those extras can only amount to $57 per month.

The limits are an attempt by the Chinese government to to rein in the country's gaming industry. It generates more than $33 in annual revenue but is also blamed for rising health concerns. In China, gaming is being blamed for an increase of young people becoming nearsighted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscochildrenvideo gamechinau.s. & worldhobbies
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father killed in Orinda Halloween shooting leaves behind 3-year-old daughter
San Francisco District Attorney race still too close to call
Former Twitter employees charged in Saudi spy scandal
Kincade Fire in Sonoma County 100 percent contained
2019 Bay Area Election Results
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
South Bay drivers concerned over massive pothole on highway 101
Show More
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates captured, sheriff says
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
Border collie makes two-point shot with his nose
Bud Light is the next to get into the spiked seltzer game
Ballpark talks resume as the A's try to stop Oakland's lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News