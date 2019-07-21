Society

City of Berkeley to launch a reusable cup service

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- You've heard about renting bikes and scooters. but how about renting a cup?

The city of Berkeley plans to launch a reusable cup loan service.

Businesses will partner with Vessel, a reusable to-go cup service starting in September.

Customers will check out steel cups with silicone lids on an app, then return them within five days.

They'll be fined $15 if the cup is late.

By January, Berkeley will require vendors to only use compostable items and charge 25 cents for disposable cups.
