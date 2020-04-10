Coronavirus

Coronavirus: East Bay restaurant owner providing meals to first responders, seniors

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay restaurant owner is doing what he can to provide free meals to first responders and seniors.

The local restaurateur was born and raised in Italy which has been especially hard hit by the novel coronavirus and is proud to help people in his adopted country.

Enzo Rosano has a heart as big as his talent for great food, and he is using both to help people in this time of need.

He owns two Italian restaurants in the East Bay, one in Danville and the other in Lafayette, and he has donated roughly two dozen meals a day from each one of those restaurants to seniors and first responders.

A local real estate agent who is a neighbor, friend, and loyal customer of Enzo's restaurants is organizing the delivery effort to get those meals into the hands of the people who need them.

