Moms 4 Housing: Property owner agrees to negotiate with Oakland mothers for purchase of vacant home

#DEVELOPING “I do not condone illegal acts, but I respect them...” @LibbySchaaf in announcing that Wedgewood Properties has agreed to negotiate with @moms4housing the @CityofOakland and #OaklandCommunityLandTrust for purchase of Magnolia St. house.https://t.co/o1wfCk0dlA pic.twitter.com/Dpqz0at6bd — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 20, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland moms who were evicted from the home they had been squatting in since November have announced they are in negotiations to purchase that home.The moms say Wedgewood, the company that owns the home, has decided to negotiate. It's something they previously said they wouldn't do.It's a demand the moms have been pushing for since they moved into the property on Nov. 18, 2019.The moms had been evicted on Jan. 14 after deputies moved in at 5 a.m. with a battering ram. Moms Misty Cross and Tolani King, along with supporter Jesse Turner, were arrested for resisting eviction."This is what happens when we organize, when people come together to build the beloved community," said Dominique Walker. "Today we honor Dr. King's radical legacy by taking Oakland back from banks and corporations.""This is a huge step for the moms. This agreement is also part of a larger housing equity movement organized by ACCE members in our Anti-Displacement Chapter and the Black Housing Union to take homes off the speculative market and make them permanently affordable and in community control through the vehicles like the Oakland Community Land Trust," said Carroll Fife, Director of Oakland ACCE.Wedgewood released a statement saying: