Moms 4 Housing: Property owner agrees to negotiate with Oakland mothers for purchase of vacant home

The moms say Wedgewood, the company that owns the home, has decided to negotiate. It's something they previously said they wouldn't do.
It's a demand the moms have been pushing for since they moved into the property on Nov. 18, 2019.
The moms had been evicted on Jan. 14 after deputies moved in at 5 a.m. with a battering ram. Moms Misty Cross and Tolani King, along with supporter Jesse Turner, were arrested for resisting eviction.
"This is what happens when we organize, when people come together to build the beloved community," said Dominique Walker. "Today we honor Dr. King's radical legacy by taking Oakland back from banks and corporations."
"This is a huge step for the moms. This agreement is also part of a larger housing equity movement organized by ACCE members in our Anti-Displacement Chapter and the Black Housing Union to take homes off the speculative market and make them permanently affordable and in community control through the vehicles like the Oakland Community Land Trust," said Carroll Fife, Director of Oakland ACCE.
Wedgewood released a statement saying: "This is progress that everyone should agree is a step in the right direction in helping to address Oakland's homelessness and housing crisis.
Wedgewood is thankful for the outpouring of support for our company throughout the illegal occupation of our Oakland property. We appreciate the local, state and national support for property owners as well as the public's support for non-violent discussion and action. Throughout this time we continued to express our heartfelt sympathy for the homeless and the impacts of the housing crisis.
Revitalizing communities and being a good neighbor is central to Wedgewood's culture. Our ongoing efforts to improve the neighborhoods where we acquire properties creates new employment opportunities and rehabilitated homes. Since our founding, we have invested in and given back to communities through our partnerships with organizations such as Shelter 37, Sharefest, Safe Place for Youth, the Boys and Girls Club, and other non-profits."
Wedgewood has always been and continues to be open to thoughtful and purposeful discussions. After regaining possession of Magnolia Street, we engaged in discussions with Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Libby Schaaf, and Councilman Larry Reid. These led to progress that everyone should agree is a step in the right direction in helping to address Oakland's homelessness and housing crisis.
We are honored and inspired to collaborate with the City of Oakland on reasonable, thoughtful, and organized actions to address the issue of homelessness and housing."
