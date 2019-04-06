Depression in ground in Moraga bringing back sinkhole memories from 2016

MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- It might not look like much now, but Moraga officials are worried what a depression in the ground at Center Street and Rheem Boulevard could grow into."Immediately, I became concerned about the depression given that we had a larger sinkhole that developed in 2016," said Moraga Public Works Director Edric Kwan.The 2016 sinkhole swallowed an entire intersection and traffic signal. Luckily, no one was hurt and no vehicles swallowed.People around Moraga remember."It was huge," said Tom Eggersten."It caused a lot of traffic, so after school at 3pm was a nightmare. Every single day right here was completely backed up," said Tiffany Lewis.The 2016 sinkhole was the result of a pipe failure.Employees at the corner gas station, which leases property where the new depression is, also remember, though, they did not want to talk about it on camera."Underneath the intersection, as well as under the shopping center, is a 96-inch corrugated metal pipe. It's a cobra that carries Laguna Creek," said Kwan.Earlier this week, a camera filmed the 96-inch pipeline so that consultants can study it. Repairs in 2016 cost 2.9 million dollars. Moraga's Public Works Director says it could cost three-times as much now. He says Moraga needs storm drain funds.If it does grow, the problem could affect the entire storm drain system.Public Works expects to receive the consultant's report on Monday with the conditions of the pipe and options for repair.