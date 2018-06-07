ROAD CLOSURE

Detour ahead! PG&E pipeline project will close road in Lafayette, Moraga

EMBED </>More Videos

PG&E clews are about to begin a gas transmission line replacement project on St. Mary's Road between Rheem Blvd. in Moraga and South Lucille Lane in Lafayette. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell W. Barnard
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
Look out, East Bay drivers -- a major road closure is heading your way which will bring a summer-long detour.

Starting Thursday, PG&E crews will begin a gas transmission line replacement project. It's happening on St. Mary's Road between Rheem Blvd. in Moraga and South Lucille Lane in Lafayette. The closure will happen daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"We're replacing 6,000 feet of line by removing the old pipes from 1952, part of our ongoing effort to modernize lines across Northern California," said Tamar Sarkissian, PG&E spokesperson.

MAPS: Track traffic where you live

The closure of St. Mary's Rd. took some drivers by surprise, even though electronic signs alerting them about the closure have been posted for weeks.

Some neighbors are bracing for a long summer of detours and construction.

"I think the work needs to be done, so we need to make the best of it, but it's a little inconvenient," said Lafayette homeowner Alice Chen.

PG&E says the pipeline project is scheduled to be complete by August 21.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closureconstructionPG&EMoragaLafayette
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD CLOSURE
San Martin brush fire destroys 1 structure, burns dozens of acres
Dozens evacuated after oxygen tanker explosion in Santa Rosa
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Berkeley I-80 shooting leaves 3 hurt
State Controller Betty Yee injured in Posey Tube crash
More road closure
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News