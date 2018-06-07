Detour ahead! PG&E pipeline project will close road in Lafayette, Moraga

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --Look out, East Bay drivers -- a major road closure is heading your way which will bring a summer-long detour.
Starting Thursday, PG&E crews will begin a gas transmission line replacement project. It's happening on St. Mary's Road between Rheem Blvd. in Moraga and South Lucille Lane in Lafayette. The closure will happen daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
"We're replacing 6,000 feet of line by removing the old pipes from 1952, part of our ongoing effort to modernize lines across Northern California," said Tamar Sarkissian, PG&E spokesperson.
The closure of St. Mary's Rd. took some drivers by surprise, even though electronic signs alerting them about the closure have been posted for weeks.
Some neighbors are bracing for a long summer of detours and construction.
"I think the work needs to be done, so we need to make the best of it, but it's a little inconvenient," said Lafayette homeowner Alice Chen.
PG&E says the pipeline project is scheduled to be complete by August 21.
DETOUR Ahead! Starting today, PG&E replacing vintage gas pipe on St. Mary's Rd. Between Lafayette & Moraga 7am to 7pm M-Sat. until 8/21. pic.twitter.com/I9beIHt4mu— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 7, 2018